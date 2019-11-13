Pratt & Whitney PW1200G engine
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Aero Engines has shipped the first Pratt & Whitney PW1200G from the plant that will act as a second assembly line of the engine, which powers the Mitsubishi Aircraft SpaceJet regional airliner. The first engine from MHI was dispatched Nov. 13 to the Mitsubishi Aircraft flight-test center at Moses Lake, Washington. It will be used there in the test program, MHI said. The SpaceJet was formerly called the MRJ. No Japanese company has previously delivered ...
