Investigators were not able to pinpoint the cause of four Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine inlet cowling panel failures, but regulators and the manufacturer are confident that changes, including a new design and reduced in-service inspection intervals, have sufficiently mitigated risks. The most recent incident occurred in June 2017 on a China Eastern Airlines A330-200 departing from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. “During takeoff, one of the three structural acoustic panels of the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Investigators unable to explain Trent 700 panel failures" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.