Investigators were not able to pinpoint the cause of four Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine inlet cowling panel failures, but regulators and the manufacturer are confident that changes, including a new design and reduced in-service inspection intervals, have sufficiently mitigated risks. The most recent incident occurred in June 2017 on a China Eastern Airlines A330-200 departing from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. “During takeoff, one of the three structural acoustic panels of the ...