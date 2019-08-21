A serious incident investigation has begun, after a Pratt & Whitney-powered Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) Airbus A220 experienced an inflight engine failure and a subsequent inspection revealed that the low-pressure compressor (LPC) stage 1 rotor was missing.

The SWISS A220 was performing a scheduled passenger flight from Geneva to London Heathrow at about 1305 local time on July 25 when the crew experienced problems.

“Swiss International flight LX348, an A220-300, registration HB-JCM, experienced an engine failure of the left Pratt &Whitney PW1524G while climbing through flight level 320. The flight crew shut down the engine and diverted to Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG), Paris, France. Postflight examination of the engine revealed that the low-pressure compressor stage 1 rotor was missing,” French air-accident investigation bureau BEA said in a statement.

The aircraft sustained minor damage. None of the passengers and crew onboard were injured.

BEA said the “serious incident” investigation has been delegated to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A SWISS spokesperson confirmed that an NTSB investigation is underway, but added: “Unfortunately, I’m not able to further comment on this case as it is subject to an ongoing investigation.”

Pratt &Whitney told ATW: “We are unable to comment beyond confirming that our engines power the A220 aircraft.”

Airbus told ATW in an emailed statement: “Airbus, like Pratt & Whitney as technical advisor, is providing its full support to the authorities in the context of this investigation. The investigation is being led by the US National Transportation Safety Board in accordance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO) and we are not able to share details at this time.”

