GE Aviation has delivered the first flight-compliant GE9X engine to Boeing, marking the restart of preparations for 777-9 flight tests. The engine, which reportedly arrived at Boeing’s Everett, Washington state, facility on an Antonov An-124 freighter Oct 18, incorporates improvements to fix durability problems that were unearthed late in the test program during the summer. The issue, which centered on the stator vanes in the compressor, forced Boeing to delay the start of flight ...