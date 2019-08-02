GE’s aviation businesses are seeing some financial disruptions related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding but expect the issues to fade once the model is back in service, deliveries resume and production ramps up. GE Aviation posted a second-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, down 6% from the year-earlier period. Revenue totaled $7.9 billion, up 5%. The company took $600 million less than expected in the first half of the year because of the MAX’s production slowdown—$300 ...
