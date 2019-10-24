GE Aviation (GE) has identified a pool of eight GE90-115B engines that need immediate attention based on early findings in the probe of an Oct. 20 Thai Airways uncontained high-pressure turbine failure. The FAA has issued an emergency airworthiness directive (AD) mandating the work. GE in an Oct. 23 alert service bulletin says the interstage seal should be removed from affected engines within 25 cycles. The work requires removing the engine. The Oct. 23 FAA AD, based on the bulletin, ...