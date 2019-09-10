FAA is proposing inspections and replacement of certain Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan oil system components to eliminate an issue linked to at least two inflight shutdowns.

The draft notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), published Sept. 10, covers PW1500Gs and PW1900G that power Airbus A220s and Embraer E-Jet E190 E2s/E195 E2s, respectively. FAA proposes initial and repetitive inspections of the gap between each engine’s oil supply tube and the fuel oil cooler (FOC). Initial checks would be required within 300 cycles of the mandate’s effective date, while follow-up inspections would be done every 850 cycles.

In addition, operators would be required to swap the supply tube and FOC for new parts at the next shop visit, per Pratt & Whitney’s service guidance.

“This [proposed directive] was prompted by reports of two inflight shutdowns due to oil leaking from the connection between the LP10 oil supply tube and the” FOC, FAA said. Pratt issued service bulletins on the issue in January and March.

The draft directive does not provide details on the incidents. Aviation Safety Network’s (ASN’s) database includes two A220 inflight shutdowns linked to low oil pressure.

On Aug. 5, 2018, an AirBaltic A220-300 returned to Riga International Airport shortly after takeoff when the crew received a no. 2 engine low oil-pressure warning.

On Oct. 13, 2018, a Swiss International Air Lines A220-100 lost oil pressure in its no. 1 engine while en route from Paris to Zurich. The flight continued to Zurich.

The FAA is accepting comments on its proposed directive through Oct. 25.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com