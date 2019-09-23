Some operators of Engine Alliance GP7000-series powered Airbus A380s face more stringent engine fan hub assembly inspections after examination of the hub that separated during an uncontained failure two years ago pointed to higher risk of cracks.

The FAA on Sept. 24 will issue a new airworthiness directive that lowers initial-inspection thresholds for the entire first-stage low-pressure compressor rotor, or fan hub, assembly and adds repetitive inspections for fan hub blade slot bottoms and blade slot front edges. Global regulators are expected to follow suit.

The revised inspection protocols supersede ones mandated by the FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) last month. Inspections conducted by the manufacturer since those directives were issued “identified a fatigue crack originating inboard of a blade slot,” FAA said. Engine Alliance, a General Electric-Pratt & Whitney joint venture, updated its inspection recommendations based on its findings.

The new inspection thresholds vary based on engine configuration and service life. GP7270s and GP7277s with fan hub assembly part numbers (P/Ns) 5760221 or 5760321 must perform the initial eddy current inspection (ECI) at 1,700 flight cycles since new—down from the 3,000-cycle deadline in the previous directive. Repetitive ECIs on the slot bottoms and front edges must be done every 330 cycles.

The directive retains the fleet-wide requirement for inspecting hub blade lock assemblies the next time they are disassembled.

The inspections are based on French accident investigation agency BEA’s ongoing investigation of an Air France GP7270 failure over Greenland on Sept. 30, 2017. The incident sparked an intense, multi-mission search effort for the missing parts, including fragments from the No. 4 engine fan hub that failed.

On July 1, BEA said the most recent search uncovered “one of the sought-after engine parts.” While BEA did not identify the part, images released by the agency showed fan blades and part of the fan hub. The parts were sent to Engine Alliance for analysis.

On Aug. 23, Engine Alliance issued an alert service bulletin revising the deadline for the initial eddy current inspection (ECI) and adding some repetitive inspections. The new FAA AD is based on the service bulletin.

“After performing a risk assessment, the manufacturer determined the need to reduce the compliance time for the initial ECI and add a repetitive ECI,” FAA said. The latest Engine Alliance fan hub inspection recommendations are the fifth set linked to the Air France incident.

The incident flight, Air France flight 66 being operated by F-HPJE, diverted to Goose Bay, Canada and landed safely. None of the 521 passengers and crew onboard suffered any injuries. Denmark’s HCLJ accident investigation board designated the BEA as investigative lead.

The reduced inspection thresholds could cause headaches for some operators. Emirates Airline, with 89 Engine Alliance-powered A380s, told FAA the revised inspection criteria is “very stringent.”

The airline estimates it must conduct about 300 fan hubs by yearend. “To run the inspection campaign of this scale with limited resources and engine spares and high fall out rate [experienced so far], it is extremely challenging to keep up with the inspection rate,” Emirates told FAA in early September in anticipation of the revised directive. “Any unserviceable finding during the inspection, resulting in an engine removal, will cause disruption to the other inspections planned downstream and a couple of consecutive failures are bound to hamper airlines operations.”

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com