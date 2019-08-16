Trent XWB
Airbus A350-900 operators will be ordered to inspect Rolls-Royce XWB front engine mount components after revised analysis by Rolls revealed that high stress in certain conditions could significantly reduce the parts’ service life. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is proposing an airworthiness directive (AD) that would order inspections of low-pressure compressor (LPC) outlet guide vane (OGV) outer mount ring assembly lug fillet areas. The directive, based on a Rolls service ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EASA directive to order inspection of Trent XWB engine mounts" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.