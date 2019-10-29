As several hundred newly built and ready for delivery Boeing 737 MAXs have remained parked in Everett, Washington state while awaiting eventual clearance to fly, CFM International has been providing proactive maintenance preservation on the type’s LEAP 1B engines during the months the aircraft have stood idle.

Speaking with reporters at the ALTA Leaders Forum in Brasilia, CFM International president & CEO Gael Meheust described his company as “a risk-sharing partner” with Boeing while the US OEM works through its year of MAX-induced troubles.

“We kept delivering engines to Boeing after the [March] grounding, and we are still delivering engines,” Meheust said. “I think that’s the best thing we can do, honestly, to continue producing as many engines [as possible], despite the fact that no payment comes when the airplane is [not] delivered to a customer … But we’re also preparing ourselves for the return to service.”

“When an aircraft is not used for a long period of time, we have to go through a process of preservation,” Meheust explained. “So, we have worked with the customers to achieve that. We also performed all the planned maintenance, all the time-sensitive maintenance. Anything we could do while the engines were on the ground, we’ve been doing.”

To prepare for the MAX return to service, CFM has assembled a task force to handle the effort. “We have set up a team that is meeting each customer, individually—a face-to-face meeting to review all the checklist [items] that have to be performed in order to put the airplane back into flight.”

When the MAXs were first grounded in mid-March following the crashes of two MAX 8s within five months, CFM agreed to continue producing LEAP-1B engines for Boeing’s 52/month production rate. CFM had been preparing for a ramp-up of up to 57/month.

“One of the big challenges for us over the past year was the ramp-up,” Meheust said. “We’ve been facing a production ramp-up that has never been seen in the history of aviation.”

What turned out to be possibly the biggest crisis in Boeing’s commercial aircraft history became a saving grace for CFM, which had fallen behind on its engine deliveries prior to the MAX grounding. “For a few weeks after the grounding, we delivered engines to support a 52-aircraft-per-month rate of production, which helped us catch up the few weeks delay we had in production, so we’re now on time,” Meheust said.

In April, Boeing slowed its MAX aircraft production to 42/month, for which CFM is now delivering 23 engines per week, including original equipment and spares, Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said in September.

Meheust said CFM is on track to deliver 1,800 combined LEAP-1A and LEAP 1B engines in 2019 and 2000 engines in 2020, which will be the peak of the ramp-up.

“This big ramp-up we prepared a decade ago,” Meheust said. “Our parent companies, Safran and GE, invested $1 billion in eight new facilities and for each critical part of the engine, we have a dual source, or multiple sources, to make sure that we protect anything that can happen with one supplier.”

“We at CFM and me personally continue to strongly believe that the MAX will be back flying soon. We have all the confidence in Boeing and on the MAX product,” Meheust said. “Coupled with the LEAP, [the MAX] provides incredible economies for the airlines, which now are anxious to see it back to flying. We’re very confident it’s going to happen sooner than later.”

Mark Nensel, mark.nensel@informa.com