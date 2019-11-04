French aerospace firm Safran reported an unexpected dip in CFM56-7B shop visits in the 2019 third quarter, citing airlines pushing their Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft as long as possible before required maintenance to help offset not having 737 MAXs. “We were a little bit disappointed by the quantity of shop visits on CFM56-7,” Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said on the company’s Oct. 31 earnings call. “Based on the comments we get from our field service ...