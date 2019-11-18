Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9
Continuing problems with the Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787s are forcing Air New Zealand to suspend some flights as its peak season approaches. The carrier announced it will cancel its twice-weekly seasonal route between Christchurch, New Zealand and Perth, Australia. It will also suspend its second daily Auckland-Perth flight from Dec. 10-Jan. 5. There will be a limited number of cancellations on the Auckland-Sydney route on certain days between Dec. 10 and Jan. 2, and the ...
