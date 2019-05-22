United Airlines has agreed to purchase up to 10 million gallons of biofuel over the next two years in a contract renewal with World Energy.

The biofuel, which Chicago-based United uses on every flight departing its Los Angeles hub, achieves a greater than 60% reduction in carbon emissions on a lifecycle basis, the airline said in a May 22 statement.

The contract renewal follows United’s original 2013 purchase agreement with AltAir Fuels, which was acquired by Boston-based World Energy in 2018.

“Investing in sustainable aviation biofuel is one of the most effective measures a commercial airline can take to reduce its impact on the environment,” United president Scott Kirby said.

The purchase agreement is part of United’s effort to cut its emissions in half by 2050.

“United’s pledge to reduce emissions by 50% relative to 2005 represents the equivalent of removing 4.5 million vehicles from the road, or the total number of cars in New York City and Los Angeles combined,” the airline said. “United’s biofuel supply agreements represent more than 50% of the commercial aviation industry’s total agreements for sustainable aviation biofuel.”

World Energy’s biofuel is made from agricultural waste and has received sustainability certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials, according to the carrier.

World Energy recently announced it will invest $350 million to convert its Paramount, California, refinery to renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, bringing annual production capacity to more than 300 million gallons at the facility, one of the company’s six low-carbon fuel manufacturing plants.

