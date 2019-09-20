The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has declared the “climate challenge for aviation is worse than expected,” after a study found commercial airline emissions are increasing 70% faster than current ICAO projections. The ICCT found that commercial airlines emitted 918 million metric tons (MMT) of CO2 in 2018, 32% higher than the 694 MMT recorded in 2013. The 5.7% implied annual compound growth rate of emissions is 70% higher than those used to develop ...