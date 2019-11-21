The aviation industry is “too defensive” in the discussion on environment and sustainability, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said at the IATA Wings of Change event in Berlin. He said the environmental reputation of the industry must be communicated more aggressively. “We always talk about the problems, but we should not be ashamed to act with self-confidence.” Spohr said airlines need to operate as efficiently as possible because around 25% of costs are for ...