Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr
The aviation industry is “too defensive” in the discussion on environment and sustainability, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said at the IATA Wings of Change event in Berlin. He said the environmental reputation of the industry must be communicated more aggressively. “We always talk about the problems, but we should not be ashamed to act with self-confidence.” Spohr said airlines need to operate as efficiently as possible because around 25% of costs are for ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Spohr: Aviation industry too defensive on environmental matters" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.