Biofuel supplier SkyNRG has introduced a program enabling corporations to reduce emissions from their business air travel by contributing to development of a production facility for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be built in the Netherlands. Financial consultants PwC and travel agency Skyscanner have signed as launch members of the Board Now program. “Organizations that join Board Now, commit themselves for a period of five years to the purchase of sustainable aviation ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SkyNRG program enables corporations to invest in sustainable fuels " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.