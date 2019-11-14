Fuel distributor Shell Aviation will support development of Europe’s first dedicated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant, planned to be built in the Netherlands by SAF supply-chain developer SkyNRG. Shell Aviation will contribute technical and commercial expertise to development of the DSL-01 plant in Delfzijl. Planned to be commissioned in 2022, the facility will produce 100,000 metric tons a year of HEFA (hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids) aviation biofuel from ...
