Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has revealed an update of its aircraft livery, as the carrier steps up an appeal to environmentally conscious travelers by giving them the option to pay for less-polluting biofuel.

The new color scheme, the airline’s first revision of its livery for more than 20 years, sees its traditional blue tailfin extended over the rear fuselage, while the engine nacelles lose their traditional orange in favor of silver-gray with a blue band and the name “Scandinavian.”

The previous overall gray fuselage shade is modified, and a large silver “SAS” takes up the full height of the forward fuselage. Additionally, the airline’s name is painted along the aircraft’s underside.

“Travelers from Scandinavia will recognize their home, while global travelers will encounter the renowned feeling of the Nordics,” SAS president and CEO Rickard Gustafson said at the Sept. 19 unveiling.

Aircraft will be repainted as they become due for maintenance and will all feature the new colors by 2024.

Meanwhile, the airline will give passengers the option of paying a supplement to buy biofuel and help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

The non-profitmaking initiative aims to encourage growth of the biofuel market. Passengers can opt to pay for a biofuel supplement when buying a ticket.

Biofuel is a key enabler to make flying more sustainable and reach SAS’ target to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030. SAS is pushing for large-scale production of advanced biofuel in Scandinavia, as the volumes produced today are still low and the fuel’s price remains three to four times as expensive as conventional fuel.

