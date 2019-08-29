Rolls-Royce and Widerøe are teaming up to research zero emission aviation as the Scandinavian regional airline aims for an all-electric fleet, in parallel with the Norwegian government’s goal of zero emission domestic flights by 2040. The partners are developing an electric aviation concept and the initial stage of the progam, involving operational studies and concept proofing, is underway. Teams in the UK and Norway are working together, and Rolls-Royce will use ...