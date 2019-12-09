Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East has cautioned that aviation’s share of worldwide emissions could hit 20-25%, up from around 2.5% today, if the industry does not act quickly enough on sustainability. “We can certainly see a scenario, in the next decade or so, where we get up to 20-25% of worldwide CO2 emissions,” East said during a keynote address to the Aviation Club of the UK in London, Dec. 5. “If the rest of the world moves faster than we are today, we could be in an ...
