The climate impact from aircraft contrails will triple by 2050, increasing faster than aviation can reduce its carbon emissions, a new study by researchers at German aerospace center DLR concludes. Contrail cirrus—persistent high-altitude ice clouds produced by water vapor in engine exhausts—can trap heat inside the Earth’s atmosphere. This causes radiative forcing, a difference between the sunlight absorbed by the Earth and the energy radiated back into space. Previous ...
