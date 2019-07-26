United Airlines uses biofuel on every flight departing its Los Angeles hub.
In a short time, and ironically as the aviation industry embarks on a unique global carbon offsetting scheme, airlines have found themselves being targeted as the bad transport choice when it comes to caring about Earth. While general global concerns about carbon emissions have been rising since 2017, a movement sparked by a Swedish teenage blogger has gained swift traction this year. Flygskam, or “flight shame,” encourages people to stop flying or to take fewer airline flights ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Researchers: Contrailsâ€™ warming of atmosphere will worsen" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.