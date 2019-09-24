The UK’s Future of Flight Challenge will fund development of urban air taxis and other technologies.
European partnerships and initiatives are the focus of ATW’s first Sustainability Spotlight column, featuring new projects aimed at making aviation even greener. British Airways’ (BA) renewable fuels partner Velocys applied to develop Europe’s first plant for turning household and commercial solid waste into sustainable fuel. Altalto Immingham, a subsidiary of Velocys, which works with BA and Shell, submitted a planning application to develop a site in Immingham in ...
