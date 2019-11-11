Qantas has set ambitious new emission reduction targets and several other measures as it looks to ramp up its sustainability efforts. The carrier has committed to capping its net carbon emissions at 2020 levels, claiming to be the first airline group to take such a step. It also intends to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, becoming the second airline to set this goal. This means the airline will offset emissions from all growth by Qantas, Jetstar and QantasLink as of 2020. The ...