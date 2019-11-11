Qantas Boeing 787-9
Qantas has set ambitious new emission reduction targets and several other measures as it looks to ramp up its sustainability efforts. The carrier has committed to capping its net carbon emissions at 2020 levels, claiming to be the first airline group to take such a step. It also intends to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, becoming the second airline to set this goal. This means the airline will offset emissions from all growth by Qantas, Jetstar and QantasLink as of 2020. The ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Qantas Group aims to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050 " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.