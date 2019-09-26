Nordic airlines and airport operators have come together to accelerate the introduction of electric aviation in the region. The main goal of the new Nordic Network for Electric Aviation (NEA) is to reduce carbon emissions from regional flying. Members of the network include Finnair, Icelandair and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), as well as Air Greenland, Braathens Regional Airlines, and airport operators Avinor in Norway and Swedavia in Sweden. The network is funded by Nordic Innovation, an ...