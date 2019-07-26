One major airline is taking its sustainability ambitions to a whole new level by joining a research project to develop a super-efficient future airliner design. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced its cooperative agreement with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul in June. The concept, dubbed the Flying-V, is about the size of an Airbus A320-900 and would carry about 314 passengers. The v-shaped design integrates the cabin cargo hold and fuel ...
