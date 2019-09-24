The head of IATA has called on world governments to implement a single standard for carbon emissions, warning of a “real risk” that the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) will be undermined by an emerging patchwork of carbon taxes and regulations. “We have seen several states piling green taxes, measures and levies on travelers, mainly for improving government budgets in the short-term, but with very little relation to environmental ...