Climate-campaign group Heathrow Pause is “considering escalating” its protest at London Heathrow Airport, after three days of illegal unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) activity within the airport’s exclusion zone failed to keep flights grounded.

Heathrow Pause planned to shut down the airport for at least five days from Sept. 13 by flying small UAVs, or drones, at no higher than head height within the 5 km (3.1 mi.) exclusion zone.

The group said the illegal drone activity would not pose a threat to aircraft, but Heathrow’s policies would require it to halt flights if drones were known to be active in the area.

However, flights from Heathrow have been unaffected. Heathrow Pause said signal-jamming has been used to block the action, but it performed “at least 16 successful drone flights” within the exclusion zone.

“The airport authority has made contradictory statements about safety and completely abandoned protocols previously held as essential to guaranteeing passenger safety. As a consequence, activists are considering escalating their approach to meet the change in circumstances, while scrupulously adhering to the principles of nonviolence, and always ensuring that no lives are put at risk of harm,” Heathrow Pause said Sept. 16.

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman confirmed to ATW Sept. 16 that no flights had been canceled because of the protest.

“We continue to work closely with a number of stakeholders, including the police, NATS and CAA, to ensure that the UK’s hub airport does not close. We have in place dynamic risk assessment programs, which are carried out by airfield and security experts and at no time will safety be compromised. Alongside drone detection capabilities, we will mitigate the impact of this illegal action and operate in a way that is safe at all times,” Heathrow Airport said.

“We agree with the need to act on climate change, but driving change requires constructive engagement and action. Committing criminal offenses and disrupting passenger journeys is counterproductive and irresponsible.”

The lobby group said shutting down Heathrow was never its main purpose: “The objective was always to trigger a sensible, honest conversation, throughout society on the dangerous folly of Heathrow expansion, with the ultimate objective of canceling the third runway.”

“Heathrow Pause activists intend to continue with their action until the government agrees to establish a citizens’ assembly with legally binding powers to decide on how to respond to the environment and climate emergency declared by parliament on May 1,” the body said.

A total of 20 activists have been arrested, Heathrow Pause said, labeling police response as “heavy-handed.” One of the protestors sustained police-dog bite wounds to both legs.

In its latest update, issued Sept. 14, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that 19 arrests had been made on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance, or attempting to commit a public nuisance. One of the protestors, Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam, was arrested twice.

Speaking via its WhatsApp channel on Sept. 15, Heathrow Pause said: “Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, is appearing in Uxbridge Magistrates Court from 0930 tomorrow morning [Sept. 16] charged with conspiracy to commit public nuisance. He faces being remanded into custody and a likely stint in prison of several months pending trial. It is possible that some of those arrested over the past few days may breach their bail conditions, not to go within five miles of any airport, in order to attend court in support of Roger, which may lead to further arrests.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com