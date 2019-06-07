France has called on European transport ministers to discuss putting in place an aviation tax at a European level to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Transport minister Elisabeth Borne made the proposal at a June 6 European transport ministers’ council in Luxembourg having tweeted before the meeting: “At today’s European Union transport ministers’ council, France will call for an air transport tax at a European level.”

European civil aviation is already part of the European emissions trading scheme and the pilot phase of ICAO’s CORSIA scheme begins in 2021, but France believes more and faster action is needed to meet the goals set out in the Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature rise.

France wants European ministers to examine with open minds the different ways of implementing the “polluter pays” principle—a tax on aviation fuel, charges linked to tickets or flights or a reinforcement of the emissions trading scheme—and take into account work being done internationally including by ICAO to ensure any scheme put in place is beneficial at a global level.

France also wants the European Commission to publish any relevant information from studies to allow for the comparison of how the aviation sector is taxed in different European Union member states.

French politicians are also in the process of debating the country’s own law on future mobility and some members of parliament have suggested a ban on internal flights on routes that could be traveled by train in under five hours.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk