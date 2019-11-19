UK LCC easyJet became the first major airline to offset 100% of its network-wide flight emissions on Nov. 19, as well as announcing a new electric-aircraft partnership with Airbus, paving the way toward an all-electric or hybrid fleet in the longer-term. “We can see ourselves, into the future, with our whole fleet working on a hybrid- and electric-aircraft model,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said, speaking at a briefing in London Nov. 19. However, he added: “For the time ...