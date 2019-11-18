Airbus believes aircraft following another one can reach up to 10% in fuel burn reduction by taking advantage of the wake updraft and launches a project that could pave the way for entry-into-service by the middle of the next decade. The manufacturer launched its fello’fly project on Nov. 18 at the Dubai Airshow. The project is geared at both testing the technical feasibility of the concept and also at addressing as many operational issues that may arise with airlines, air traffic ...