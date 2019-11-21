As the air transport industry increases its focus on sustainability, Boeing is stepping up its ecoDemonstrator technology testbed program with flight tests of a specially modified 777-200ER. The aircraft—which will test 50 new technologies focused on improved aerodynamics, cabin systems, materials and operational efficiency—is the sixth ecoDemonstrator since the first test campaign in 2012, which involved a 737-800. The 777 will also play a role in at ...
