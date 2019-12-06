Austrian Airlines and LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle both made carbon offsetting announcements Dec. 5, although they are using passenger-funded schemes, unlike recent airline-funded initiatives at Air France, British Airways (BA) and UK LCC easyJet.

Norwegian selected Oslo-based climate-tech company CHOOOSE as its offset partner, enabling passengers to offset their emissions when they book a flight. CHOOOSE is already active in over 70 countries.

“We’re now putting a price on actual carbon emissions from flying, making it easy for all our customers to take climate action,” Norwegian acting CEO Geir Karlsen said Dec. 5.

Norwegian also became the first airline to sign a United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “Climate Neutral Now” pledge, committing to becoming climate neutral by 2050.

Passengers will be able to see how the emissions of their Norwegian flight compare to industry averages. Emissions will be calculated using ICAO’s official methodology. Customers will then be able to opt in, offsetting their emissions through “gold standard” programs that meet UN guidelines.

“Carbon offsetting is an important tool in managing today’s emissions and we know that many of our customers would like to compensate for emissions associated with their journey,” Karlsen said.

However, in Austrian Airline’s communication, CCO Andreas Otto said: “Passengers can also compensate for the CO2 emissions of their flights, but unfortunately only less than 1% of all passengers have actually done so up until now.”

This lack of voluntary take-up, coupled with growing social environmental pressure, led Air France, BA and UK LCC easyJet to commit to paying for offsets on behalf of their passengers. Air France and BA have detailed plans to offset their domestic flights, while easyJet’s commitment is networkwide.

On Dec. 5, Austrian said it aims to achieve climate-neutral growth from 2020, through fleet modernization, fuel savings and “CO2 compensation,” or offsetting.

“Starting in the coming year, Austrian Airlines aims to grow in a CO2 neutral manner,” the airline said. Part of this commitment will be met via ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). “As of 2021, CO2 emissions generated by international air traffic will be compensated by investments in climate protection projects.”

Austrian offers passengers the opportunity to voluntarily offset their own flight emissions, either through the booking process or with renewable energy offset specialist Climate Austria.

“€1.5 million [$1.7 million] has been invested in compensating for 100,000 tons of CO2 since 2008, when the collaboration with Climate Austria was launched,” the carrier said.

Austrian also detailed how its fleet efficiency has improved to 3.79 liters of fuel per 100 passenger km in 2018, compared with 3.83 in 2017. This was achieved through new technologies and operational procedures. However, the airline’s total emissions rose 6.3% over the same period.

The Lufthansa subsidiary used the sustainability announcement to put the environmental impact of aviation in context, stressing that the industry accounts for 2.83% of all CO2 emissions worldwide and 0.16% in Austria.

“In the year 2018, the Austrian Airlines fleet consisting of 81 aircraft emitted 2.4 million tons of CO2. In comparison, the streaming of online videos causes about 300 million tons of CO2 emissions annually, or 125 times as much,” the airline said.

