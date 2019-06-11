A group of financial analysts have said they suddenly see environmental concerns emerging as the next major risk to commercial aircraft deliveries, on top of international trade wars and other conflicts. In a 51-page tome released June 7 ahead of the Paris Air Show, Jefferies analysts Sandy Morris, Hamish Dalgarno, Sheila Kahyaoglu and Greg Konrad said a confluence of recent events have got them believing climate-related concerns could increasingly affect airliner businesses. “We ...