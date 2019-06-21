Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) has signed an offtake agreement to purchase sustainable aviation fuel from LanzaTech, with deliveries planned to begin in 2021. Illinois-based LanzaTech has developed a micro-organism-based fermentation process to produce bioethanol from industrial waste gases. Technology developed by Pacific Northwest National Labs is then used to convert the bioethanol to jet fuel. The resulting biofuel, called alcohol-to-jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene, or ...
