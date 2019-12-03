Air France, stepping up efforts to reduce its environmental impact, plans to offset the emissions from its domestic network from Jan. 1, 2020, the airline said at an environmental roundtable in Paris Dec. 3. The airline wants to cut CO2 emissions per passenger/kilometer by 50% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. Its new pledge to offset emissions on its 450-flight per day domestic network is a move that Air France CEO Anne Rigail said would cost “several million euros.” Rigail ...