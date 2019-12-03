Air France A350-900
Air France, stepping up efforts to reduce its environmental impact, plans to offset the emissions from its domestic network from Jan. 1, 2020, the airline said at an environmental roundtable in Paris Dec. 3. The airline wants to cut CO2 emissions per passenger/kilometer by 50% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. Its new pledge to offset emissions on its 450-flight per day domestic network is a move that Air France CEO Anne Rigail said would cost “several million euros.” Rigail ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France steps up plan to offset CO2 emissions on domestic network" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.