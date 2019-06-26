European airports want to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050 at the latest, Airports Council International (ACI)-Europe said June 26 as its members gathered in Limassol, Cyprus for its annual congress and general assembly. ACI Europe said 194 airports run by 40 airport operators across 24 European countries had also individually committed to the same objective, marking “a step change in the climate action of the airport industry.” It estimated that, ...
