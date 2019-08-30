JS blocked
ATWOnline

Follow Us
Home > Top 50 Airport Rankings
ATW Plus

Top 50 Airport Rankings

Aug 30, 2019

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) maintains its place as the world’s largest hub by passengers handled—more than 107 million in 2018. ATL was overtaken, however, by Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) as the busiest airport by aircraft movements. ORD increased the number of flights it handled in 2018 by 4.2% compared with the previous year, taking its total to more than 903,000, while ATL’s year-over-year increase was 0.7%.

ORD’s growth also earned it third place in the fastest-growing airports ranking by aircraft movements.

Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) was the world’s fastest-growing by passengers handled and aircraft movements. Other fast-growing airports included those, like BLR, in regions where demand for air travel is booming or where major airport expansions have increased capacity, such as Seoul Incheon International (ICN) and Istanbul, which switched locations from Ataturk to Istanbul New Airport (IST) in April.

Long-established hubs in more mature markets can also find ways to accommodate strong growth. Frankfurt International (FRA) increased the passengers and aircraft movements it handled by almost 8%, placing it in both top 10 fastest-growth rankings. And four US airports—ORD, Boston (BOS), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) and Denver (DEN)—are among the world’s fastest-growing by aircraft movements.

In China, Beijing Capital International (PEK) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) continue their steady growth, with PEK now the world’s second-largest airport in terms of passengers handled—almost 101 million in 2018. That capacity, combined with a 5.4% year-over-year growth rate, means it is getting closer to challenging ATL for the title of world’s largest airport, although the opening of a new airport in Beijing this fall will split capacity growth. 

And Dubai International (DXB), at 89 million passengers, has maintained its ranking as the world’s third-largest airport, with the United Arab Emirates benefiting from being both a destination in its own right as well as a major connecting hub. 

Subscribe to Access this Entire Article

"Top 50 Airport Rankings" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.

Already registered? here.
Related Articles
Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

JULY/AUGUST AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Aug 22, 2019
Article
ATW Plus

Helvetic Airways prepares for transition to E190-E2 fleet  

Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways has completed preparations for its 12 Embraer E190-E2s to enter into service, with delivery of the first four anticipated this year....More
Germany’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer
Aug 21, 2019
Article
ATW Plus

Germany wants to divert aviation tax for environmental research  

Germany’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said proceeds from the country’s aviation tax should in the future be dedicated to environmental research....More
Aug 21, 2019
Article
ATW Plus

Embraer’s Slattery: Boeing JV antitrust approval on track for year-end  

Embraer’s commercial aircraft joint venture (JV) with Boeing is on track to receive antitrust approval by the end of the year, but there is still much work to be done to bring the companies together, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Blogs & Commentary
Aug 16, 2019
blog

Editor’s Blog: Why Beijing’s bullying of Hong Kong Airport and Cathay could misfire

What has happened in Hong Kong this week amounts to one thing: Beijing bullying....More
Jul 25, 2019
blog

(Yet another) summer of discontent

Europe is bracing for a heatwave, in more ways than one, as tensions threaten to reach a boiling point between airlines, employees and passengers during the busiest period of the year....More
Jul 18, 2019
blog

A rough ride for Ryanair

Irish LCC Ryanair really isn’t having a good week, after losing its COO to easyJet, cutting its growth because of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and facing industrial unrest among its UK pilots....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.