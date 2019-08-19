LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Bank Norwegian parent company Norwegian Finans Holding (NOFI) for NOK2.2 billion ($245.9 million), raising funds to reinvest in the airline. Norwegian said Aug. 19 it had reached an agreement to sell its NOFI shares to investment fund Cidron Xingu Limited for NOK68 per share, representing a 15.4% premium on closing share price on Aug. 16. The two part-sale will deliver a net-cash boosts of NOK533 million and NOK401 ...
