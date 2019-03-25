The fate of Icelandic ultra-LCC WOW Air seemed increasingly to lie with its creditors March 24, after talks with Icelandair Group collapsed.

The two Icelandic carriers resumed talks March 21 following an almost four-month hiatus after negotiations regarding Icelandair’s acquisition of WOW Air ended without agreement; in the intervening period, US-based private equity fund Indigo Partners stepped in, looking to take an initial 49% stake in WOW Air.

However, Indigo, which has major stakes in several other ultra-LCCs, withdrew from the talks last week.

In statements at that point, Icelandair and WOW said they aimed to conclude their new talks by March 25. On the evening of March 24, however, Icelandair Group issued a brief statement saying “that its possible involvement in WOW air’s operations, as announced on 20 March 2019, will not materialize. Therefore, all discussions between the parties have ended.”

WOW issued a similar statement.

In a second statement hours later, WOW said, “a majority of WOW air bond holders and other creditors of WOW air are in advanced discussions with the aim of reaching an agreement on a voluntary restructuring including an agreement of converting current debt into equity and fund the company towards long term sustainability.

“Further information will be given tomorrow.”

Such a restructuring would effectively give the carrier’s creditors a stronger say in the ultra-LCCs future direction and potentially give them complete control.

The airline, which has been expanding aggressively in both the transatlantic and the Iceland destination market in recent years, has already shed a substantial part of its fleet and several routes to cut costs.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com