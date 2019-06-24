Vienna International Airport (VIE) saw a record number of passengers in the first five months of 2019 and anticipates further growth as traffic increases, particularly in the LCC market.

Passenger numbers grew 25% year-over-year to 11.7 million. The main drivers continue to be LCCs as well as new long-haul services.

In 2018, LCC passenger growth at the airport was fueled by the opening of three new bases by Austrian carriers LaudaMotion and Level, and Central and Eastern European Wizz Air.

In the long-haul sector at VIE, China Southern Airlines launched 3X-weekly Guangzhou-Urumqi-Vienna Boeing 787-8 services on June 18.

Earlier this year, All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched daily Vienna-Tokyo Haneda services; Air Canada began daily Vienna-Toronto service; and Austrian Airlines started a new Vienna-Montreal route.

In 2018, 27 million passengers traveled to and from VIE. The airport was regularly served by 74 airlines operating to 205 destinations in 71 countries.

