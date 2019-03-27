Industry CEOs and leaders, including the heads of Lufthansa Group and Indigo Partners, spoke about the importance of people, sustainability and connecting the world as they were celebrated at the 45th ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards in New York.

Lufthansa was awarded Airline of the Year and Indigo Partners Managing Partner William “Bill” Franke was the 2019 recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award at the gala dinner, held at the JW Marriott Essex House March 26.

Other top awards were presented to Air New Zealand (Eco-Airline of the Year and Passenger Experience Award); Spirit Airlines (Value Airline of the Year); Airline Market Leader (airBaltic); Dallas Fort Worth International (Airport of the Year); Airlink (Joseph S. Murphy Award) and Airbus (Aviation Technology Achievement, for the A220).

It was the first time in 14 years that the Airline of the Year Award was given to a European carrier. Lufthansa was selected for its across-the-board achievements that set it apart from its legacy airline peers and maintained its competitive edge against increasing LCC competition. In 2018, Lufthansa and its group airlines carried a record 142 million passengers, making it the largest airline group by passenger numbers, and saw all-time high average load factors. Lufthansa also became the first European airline to be awarded a Skytrax 5-star rating and continued to be an industry leader in sustainability, operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets and implementing numerous fuel-saving projects.

Receiving the award, Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said, “It has been a difficult ride in the last years. It was not a given that six, seven years ago a European legacy carrier would be on this stage. In the end, with all the additional things going on, the disruptions, we do the core of what we do, bringing people safely from A to B, to their loved ones, to their business meetings. We can all be very proud that this is what we do, and there’s just no substitute for the ability to enable personal contact. And to do that with a huge legacy is something that makes us proud.

“We all need to be aware the public is interested in sustainability and we are all well-advised, not only for business reasons, but also for the reputation we need for this industry, for the responsibility we bear, to do the utmost to make flying not only safe and comfortable, but also as clean as possible. That’s why we invest in aircraft like those we announced last week for 20 more Airbus A350s and 20 Boeing 787s.”

In his acceptance speech, Franke, who is regarded as the creator of the ultra-LCC model, similarly noted that investment in new, highly efficient aircraft was an essential element to operating a successful ULCC.

Indigo Partners’ Bill Franke recounted his days that set the stage for him to be a cost-focused, performance-driven turnaround specialist, including stints as a forestry executive and his restructuring of troubled convenience store chain Circle K. When he got a call to help save bankrupt America West and the 6,000 jobs it provided Arizonians, "the only thing I knew about airlines was my seat assignment." That was in 1993.

He turned America West around, setting in motion a chain of events and two airline mergers that led directly to American Airlines becoming the largest US carrier, led by an executive, Doug Parker, that Franke hired at America West.

As chairman of Indigo Partners, Franke leads a private equity firm with controlling interests in Frontier Airlines and JetSMART, stakes in Volaris and Wizz Air, and a partnership with aspiring Canadian ULCC Enerjet—whose CEOs all attended the gala event.

Franke is also behind the largest-ever air transport aircraft order—a 470-narrowbody commitment with Airbus announced in November 2017.

Receiving the Eco-Airline Award, Air New Zealand chief pilot David Morgan also picked up the sustainability theme. “We need to work on sustainability in the same way we work on safety if we want to have a viable industry in 10 or 15 years. It’s time for the industry to start working collaboratively and holistically to create better outcomes,” he said.

“New Zealand’s brand is all about environmental sustainability, so Air New Zealand has a higher purpose to supercharge the country’s success.”

Spirit CEO Ted Christie, receiving the Value Airline award, said, “Value is a very important word to us at Spirit. We are committed to delivering the best value in the sky, and this award recognizes our mission to deliver an extraordinary guest experience while maintaining our industry-leading cost advantage.”

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, receiving the Airline Market Leader Award for the second time in a row—the only time this has been achieved by any airline, noted, “I’m really, really proud, and a big ‘thank you’ to my team. And as we did it two times in a row, I want come back next year for the third time.”

DFW CEO Sean Donohue, receiving the Airport of the Year Award, said, “For those of us who have been in aviation for a long time, we understand that when you get an award from Air Transport World, it carries a lot of credibility in the industry. As we all know, aviation is a tough gig. It is very complex; we tend to be under a microscope almost all the time, and few people really understand the tremendous economic value that this industry provides and generates. Luckily, we have amazing people in this industry. When I think about amazing people, I think of our team. The 2,000 people that we have at DFW are the best in the business and we are very proud of this award.”

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand & Content Marketing Jodi Williams, receiving the Passenger Experience Award for the airline’s enhanced Skycouch with “cuddlecouch” harnesses for infants, also noted the people who made the innovation happen. “A huge thank you to our amazing product team that led the development of the economy Skycouch, which came from a really simple insight that families with young children really did not look forward to flying long-haul and long distances, and were quite worried, even more so for the customers around them. So hence became the development of what was dubbed ‘cuddle class’ when we first launched it. We also get a lot of couples flying in the Skycouch as well. I was really fortunate to be part of the original team that launched the product to market. It has been amazing to see the continuation in the innovation and product development because it is important that when you take a product to market, you also continue to listen to customers and be able to adapt as well.”

Airlink founder and chairman Bob Brown, receiving the Joseph S. Murphy Award with CEO Steven Smith, said “Like any new venture, our survival in the early days was never assured. It has taken a collective vision and hard work of many people in our industry to get us here. But, most of all, it’s taken belief and an entrepreneurial spirit, so we are very grateful to be recognized tonight with an award named after Air Transport World’s founder, an entrepreneur himself.”

“For families waking up to their communities destroyed by disaster and those facing uncertain futures after fleeing violence in their home countries, Airlink and its partners—including many of you in the room tonight—are literally changing and saving lives, so I’d like to thank all of our friends and supporters here tonight—including fellow award winners Lufthansa and Spirit Airlines—without whom we couldn’t carry on our mission.”

“We must continue to come together as an industry to help communities become more resilient and to provide people with the basic necessities that they need to survive natural disasters and to restore a sense of normalcy after each crisis.”

Airbus A220 program head of engineering and customer services Rob Dewar noted the importance of people inside and outside of the company to turning the A220 into a commercially successful program. “I want to thank, not just our team, but also our suppliers and our customers that really believed in our very ambitious mission to create a really innovative product, one of the leading innovative products in the industry. They really believed and stuck with us,” he said.

“This Airbus partnership really gives us some of the ingredients we were missing for the program to really fulfill its full potential. Hopefully the A220—when you fly on it—will be a symbol and ambassador of innovation and technology.”

The 2019 ATW Awards were hosted by ATW publisher Beth Wagner, ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker, and a team of editors from ATW, Aviation Week Network and Routes.

