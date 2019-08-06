Singapore Airlines 787-10
Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 first-half operating profit of £203 million ($258 million), up 32% from £141 million in the year-ago half. Revenue was up 7% year-over-year (YOY) to £7.4 billion. Civil aerospace revenue rose 11% YOY to £4 billion on 257 large engine deliveries, compared to 259 a year ago. Rolls CEO Warren East suggested the engine manufacturer could miss its year-end target of reducing to single digits the number of Boeing 787s grounded with Trent 1000 ...
