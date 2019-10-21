Video: SkyFive CEO talks on Nokia buyout, worldwide A2G connectivity

Emirates Airline president Tim Clark urged regulators to reach a consensus on the Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service to avoid confusing the traveling public with piecemeal approvals across different jurisdictions....More
UK leisure carrier TUI Airways believes the tour operator model is still relevant, despite the failure of UK rival Thomas Cook, but this relevance rests on digitalization, diversification and adapting to customer needs....More
With the stroke of his pen, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian cemented his company’s reputation as both industry transformer and a ruthless pursuer to be the world’s biggest and most influential airline....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.