Video: SkyFive CEO talks on Nokia buyout, worldwide A2G connectivity

Video: SkyFive CEO talks on Nokia buyout, worldwide A2G connectivity

Flybe De Havilland Dash 8-400
Oct 21, 2019
Article

Virgin Connect may consider larger aircraft

UK regional Virgin Connect, formerly known as Flybe, plans to ultimately consider larger aircraft once things have settled under its new ownership....More
Oct 21, 2019
Article

Clark: Regulators must act in unison on MAX return to service

Emirates Airline president Tim Clark urged regulators to reach a consensus on the Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service to avoid confusing the traveling public with piecemeal approvals across different jurisdictions....More
TUI Airways Boeing 767-300
Oct 18, 2019
Article

TUI Airways: Tour operator model is not dead

UK leisure carrier TUI Airways believes the tour operator model is still relevant, despite the failure of UK rival Thomas Cook, but this relevance rests on digitalization, diversification and adapting to customer needs....More
Oct 19, 2019
blog

Is Bastian creating the fourth global alliance?

With the stroke of his pen, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian cemented his company’s reputation as both industry transformer and a ruthless pursuer to be the world’s biggest and most influential airline....More
Oct 14, 2019
blog

Michele McDonald

Michele McDonald, a long-time contributor to ATW, died Oct. 5....More
Sep 11, 2019
blog

Alitalia’s endless extensions on government money

In what has become close to a bimonthly event, another request has been made to extend the deadline for a business plan to be submitted to get Alitalia back on its feet....More
