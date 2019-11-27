Thales is proceeding with development of its Pureflyt flight management system (FMS) that is designed to make the most of connectivity and simplify the crew's job during a flightpath change. Pureflyt's first feature is the use of “open-world” data, such as weather updates from a source on the internet. The FMS therefore “sees” weather much further out than the onboard weather radar. To keep the avionics segregated from a potential threat in the open world, ...