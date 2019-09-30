The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has inked an MOU with SITAONAIR to explore the deployment of space-based VHF voice communications for air traffic management (ATM) in Singapore’s flight information region (FIR).

This would be CAAS’ third agreement with various system providers for such capability, first between ST Electronics Engineering and GOMSpace, and more recently with Rohde & Schwarz in March 2019.

“Space-based VHF voice communications represents the next level of ATM communications capability. When used in combination with space-based air traffic surveillance systems, it can overcome the limitations of terrestrial based ATM solutions,” CAAS director general Kevin Shum said.

The study will also see SITAONAIR explore the implementation of unmanned aerial platforms, which would hover around 60,000 ft. above the earth’s surface as an alternative to a space-based approach to serve high-traffic routes and regions.

The Singapore FIR is massive compared to the relative size of the island, with area of responsibility stretching into the South China Sea. Hence, one of the main challenges is to maintain voice communications for aircraft in the region that is beyond conventional VHF range.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com