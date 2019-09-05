Saudi Arabia and China are looking to roll out their own air-to-ground (A2G) aviation connectivity following the creation of the European Aviation Network (EAN).

US carriers quickly adopted onboard connectivity because they were the first to have a reliable A2G network. A2G has a lower-drag antenna, making it cheaper than satellite-based connectivity. A2G can offer fast connectivity, but it does not work over large oceans.

EAN recently went live with launch customer International Airlines Group (IAG), offering the first integrated air-to-ground and satellite network in Europe. This learning could now be used to create similar A2G networks in Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and China, with other countries also showing interest.

A source close to the situation told ATW that Saudi Arabia is already pushing ahead with its A2G plans. Saudi telecoms provider STC has created a sub-division called STCSC and more than 10 masts have been already erected, enabling A2G connectivity on major routes. EAN has a network of 300 masts; by comparative size Saudi is likely to need around 100.

Technology partners are being assembled for the Saudi Arabian network and contracts are on the verge of being signed. The source said further announcements—about the partners and potential customers—are expected this year. Saudi Arabia is seen as a Middle East leader, so the rest of the region could join the project.

Meanwhile, Chinese telecoms provider CMCC—the largest telecoms provider in the world—has reserved a spectrum for aviation connectivity. Around the beginning of August, CMCC issued a request for information (RFI) from technology partners.

China is planning a 100MHz bandwidth. To put this ambition in perspective, the source said the US A2G network is 1.5MHz and EAN is 15MHz. “It’s a much wider road,” the source said.

“When this is set up, it will influence the entire world. In Europe, the uptake has been very slow. China will be very fast adoption and very high volume right away. They won’t let them [airlines] play for years, they want to get it done, now. There are clear timelines in the [China] RFI and they are very short term,” the source said.

China has the potential to offer cheap, high-volume connectivity and to get a lot of aircraft connected very quickly. Other countries have been looking intensively into this technology and could soon follow.

“Europe is leading with EAN and is a real role model for the world, but the other markets might have the potential to quickly by-pass [EAN] and show even higher mass usage,” the source said.

Victoria Moores Victoria.Moores@Informa.com