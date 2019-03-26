Nav Canada began space-based tracking of aircraft flying in the eastern part of its Edmonton flight information region (FIR) March 25, marking the first operational use of the Aireon surveillance system carried by new Iridium Next satellites.

The Aireon system consists of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried as “hosted” payloads on the second-generation satellites. Aireon received control of its final ADS-B payloads in early February following full deployment of the Iridium Next operational constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites.

Through Aireon’s system, controllers can track transponder-equipped aircraft transmitting their GPS-derived position by ADS-B over oceanic and remote regions beyond radar coverage. Nav Canada and UK NATS plan to launch a joint operational trial of the system in the North Atlantic Ocean—the world’s busiest oceanic airspace—the night of March 27.

The Canadian and UK air navigation service providers (ANSP) are two of the five ANSPs that are partners with Iridium in the Aireon joint venture.

The Edmonton FIR includes airspace above the Yukon and Northwest Territories, most of Nunavut Territory, the province of Alberta and portions of British Columbia and Saskatchewan. It is the largest FIR of its kind in the world, Nav Canada said.

Much of the FIR lacks coverage by ground-based radar surveillance, which requires controllers to apply procedural separations of aircraft greater than the 5 nm typically applied for domestic en route airspace, Nav Canada EVP-service delivery Rudy Kellar said.

Space-based surveillance will be activated in phases, beginning at high level in the eastern sector of the airspace where VHF radio is available to communicate with pilots.

“Now that we overlay ideal surveillance with Aireon’s technology at a (position) update rate less than 8 sec. and down as low as 2 or 3-sec, and we have communications, we immediately will go into providing the same level of service—5-mile separations—as we would in southern Canada where we have layers of ground radar surveillance,” Kellar said.

The next phase a month later will introduce surveillance in the western part of the FIR, which aligns with airspace managed by FAA’s Anchorage air route traffic control center. “We’ll be going to 5-nm (separations) there to support a Pacific flow of traffic,” Kellar said.

The final phase will see reduced aircraft separations applied in the high-north sector of the FIR for flights transiting the polar region, using VHF or satellite-routed controller-pilot data link communications to contact pilots.

