Telecommunications provider Nokia has sold its air-to-ground (A2G) aviation connectivity assets through a management buyout, leading to the creation of a new company called SkyFive that will play a key role in the worldwide roll-out of A2G. A2G works from land-based masts, meaning aircraft can be fitted with smaller lower-drag antennas, making it faster and less-expensive than satellite-based connectivity. Nokia estimates the cost-per-bit for A2G connectivity is 100 times less expensive ...