Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat signed a contract Oct. 2 with the European Space Agency (ESA) to begin the second phase of the Iris development program to create a satellite data link capability for aircraft flying in Europe. The program’s second phase will include a six-month operational assessment by about 20 airliners flying in revenue service, expected to begin in 2020-21. Technical components of the system and performance aspects such as latency and capacity were ...