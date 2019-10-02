The Alphasat geostationary satellite will support the Iris data link.
Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat signed a contract Oct. 2 with the European Space Agency (ESA) to begin the second phase of the Iris development program to create a satellite data link capability for aircraft flying in Europe. The program’s second phase will include a six-month operational assessment by about 20 airliners flying in revenue service, expected to begin in 2020-21. Technical components of the system and performance aspects such as latency and capacity were ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Inmarsat, European Space Agency to begin Iris Phase 2 effort" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.